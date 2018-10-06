Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Texas def. Iowa St. 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

Big Ten

Iowa def. Wisconsin 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Bradley 22-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Illinois St. def. Drake 25-19, 25-22, 27-29, 25-20

Indiana St. def. Southern Illinois 35-33, 25-20, 25-23

Missouri St. def. Evansville 21-25. 25-23, 25-17, 21-25 15-7

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. MSU-Moorhead 25-18, 25-16, 25-10

American Rivers

Coe def. Simpson 25-18, 25-12, 25-14

Dubuque def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-12, 25-20, 25-22

Loras def. Buena Vista 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

St. Thomas def. 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

Wartburg def. Central 25-19, 25-19, 25-14

Wis.-Stevens Point def. Luther 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Iowa college

Cornell def. Lake Forest 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Grinnell def. Beloit 25-17, 25-19, 25-23

Iowa community college

Kansas City Kansas CC def. Northeast 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-16

Marshalltown def. NIACC 29-27, 25-15, 25-20

Northeast def. Fort Scott 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 15-6.

Johnson County def. Kirkwood 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20

NIACC def. St. Cloud Technical 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Kirkwood def. Neosho County 25-19, 10-25, 25-23, 25-19

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Area

AGWSR def. Lone Tree 21-8, 21-10

C.R. Jefferson def. Tripoli 21-17, 21-5

Carroll Kuemper def. Iowa Falls-Alden 25-17, 25-18

Carroll Kuemper def. Janesville 25-16, 25-17

Clarksville def. Turkey Valley 21-9, 21-19

Dike-New Hartford def. Hempstead 21-13, 21-13

Dike-NH def. D.M. Roosevelt 22-24, 21-13, 15-7

Don Bosco def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-15, 21-19

Don Bosco def. South Tama 21-17, 21-19

Dowling def. Dike-NH 25-17, 20-25, 15-13

Dowling def. Grundy Center 19-21, 21-12, 15-13

East Buchanan def. AGWSR 21-15, 21-17

East Buchanan def. Don Bosco 20-25, 25-22, 15-12

Grundy Center def. C.R. Kennedy 21-18, 21-16

Grundy Center def. I.C. West 20-22, 21-12, 15-7

Hudson def. AGWSR 21-13, 21-8

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Independence 13-21, 21-18, 16-14

Iowa Falls-Alden def. South Hamilton 25-23, 25-11

Iowa Falls-Alden def. South Hardin 21-8, 21-10

Janesville def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-16, 21-15

Janesville def. South Hardin 21-14, 21-11

LeRoy-Ostrander (MN) def. Clarksville 21-18, 21-18

Linn-Mar def. Dike-NH 21-18, 21-19

Linn-Mar def. Grundy Center 25-23, 25-12

Marion def. Tripoli 21-14, 21-19

Mount Vernon def. Tripoli 21-19, 21-16

New Hampton def. BCLUW 25-27, 25-17, 15-13

New Hampton def. East Marshall 21-10, 21-5

New Hampton def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-21, 22-20, 15-4

North Butler def. North Iowa 17-21, 21-19, 20-18

North Butler def. West Hancock 21-17, 21-18

North Tama def. East Marshall 21-13, 21-12

North Tama def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23-21, 21-12

North Tama def. New Hampton 21-12, 21-11

Osage def. Central Springs 25-5, 25-13

Osage def. Clear Lake 21-11, 21-14

Osage def. Humboldt 21-15, 21-9

Osage def. Saint Ansgar 21-11, 21-10

Osage def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-23, 22-25, 16-14

Roland-Story def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-14, 24-22

Southland (MN) def. Clarksville 21-15, 21-13

Waukon def. Don Bosco 21-14, 21-19

West Liberty def. Tripoli 25-22, 19-25, 15-10

