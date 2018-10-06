College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Texas def. Iowa St. 25-21, 25-22, 25-21
Big Ten
Iowa def. Wisconsin 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Bradley 22-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Illinois St. def. Drake 25-19, 25-22, 27-29, 25-20
Indiana St. def. Southern Illinois 35-33, 25-20, 25-23
Missouri St. def. Evansville 21-25. 25-23, 25-17, 21-25 15-7
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. MSU-Moorhead 25-18, 25-16, 25-10
American Rivers
Coe def. Simpson 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
Dubuque def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-12, 25-20, 25-22
Loras def. Buena Vista 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
St. Thomas def. 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
Wartburg def. Central 25-19, 25-19, 25-14
Wis.-Stevens Point def. Luther 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Iowa college
Cornell def. Lake Forest 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Grinnell def. Beloit 25-17, 25-19, 25-23
Iowa community college
Kansas City Kansas CC def. Northeast 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-16
Marshalltown def. NIACC 29-27, 25-15, 25-20
Northeast def. Fort Scott 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 15-6.
Johnson County def. Kirkwood 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20
NIACC def. St. Cloud Technical 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Kirkwood def. Neosho County 25-19, 10-25, 25-23, 25-19
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Area
AGWSR def. Lone Tree 21-8, 21-10
C.R. Jefferson def. Tripoli 21-17, 21-5
Carroll Kuemper def. Iowa Falls-Alden 25-17, 25-18
Carroll Kuemper def. Janesville 25-16, 25-17
Clarksville def. Turkey Valley 21-9, 21-19
Dike-New Hartford def. Hempstead 21-13, 21-13
Dike-NH def. D.M. Roosevelt 22-24, 21-13, 15-7
Don Bosco def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-15, 21-19
Don Bosco def. South Tama 21-17, 21-19
Dowling def. Dike-NH 25-17, 20-25, 15-13
Dowling def. Grundy Center 19-21, 21-12, 15-13
East Buchanan def. AGWSR 21-15, 21-17
East Buchanan def. Don Bosco 20-25, 25-22, 15-12
Grundy Center def. C.R. Kennedy 21-18, 21-16
Grundy Center def. I.C. West 20-22, 21-12, 15-7
Hudson def. AGWSR 21-13, 21-8
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Independence 13-21, 21-18, 16-14
Iowa Falls-Alden def. South Hamilton 25-23, 25-11
Iowa Falls-Alden def. South Hardin 21-8, 21-10
Janesville def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-16, 21-15
Janesville def. South Hardin 21-14, 21-11
LeRoy-Ostrander (MN) def. Clarksville 21-18, 21-18
Linn-Mar def. Dike-NH 21-18, 21-19
Linn-Mar def. Grundy Center 25-23, 25-12
Marion def. Tripoli 21-14, 21-19
Mount Vernon def. Tripoli 21-19, 21-16
New Hampton def. BCLUW 25-27, 25-17, 15-13
New Hampton def. East Marshall 21-10, 21-5
New Hampton def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-21, 22-20, 15-4
North Butler def. North Iowa 17-21, 21-19, 20-18
North Butler def. West Hancock 21-17, 21-18
North Tama def. East Marshall 21-13, 21-12
North Tama def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23-21, 21-12
North Tama def. New Hampton 21-12, 21-11
Osage def. Central Springs 25-5, 25-13
Osage def. Clear Lake 21-11, 21-14
Osage def. Humboldt 21-15, 21-9
Osage def. Saint Ansgar 21-11, 21-10
Osage def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-23, 22-25, 16-14
Roland-Story def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-14, 24-22
Southland (MN) def. Clarksville 21-15, 21-13
Waukon def. Don Bosco 21-14, 21-19
West Liberty def. Tripoli 25-22, 19-25, 15-10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.