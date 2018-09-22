Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Baylor def. Iowa St. 15-25, 25-19. 25-14, 22-25, 15-8

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley def. Missouri St. 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24

Illinois St. def. Southern Illinois 25-22, 25-18, 25-12

Loyola def. Indiana St. 25-14, 26-24, 25-13

Valparaiso def. Evansville 25-14, 26-24, 25-19

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa def. Augustana 25-16, 25-19, 25-14

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central def. Greenville 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-8

Central def. Saint Mary’s (Ind) 25-17, 13-25, 25-23, 26-24

Elmhurst def. Coe 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18

Wis.-Stevens Point def. Coe 25-10, 25-17, 25-21

Carroll def. Dubuque 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

Dubuque def. Lawrence 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

St. Benedict def. Loras 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15

St. Benedict def. Luther 25-13, 25-17, 25-20

Augustuana (Ill.) def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-17, 25-22, 25-15

Cornell def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Wis.-River Falls def. Wartburg 28-26, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21

IOWA COLLEGE

Augustana (Ill.) def. Grinnell 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DMACC def. John A. Logan 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 16-25, 15-10

Navarro def. Indian Hills 25-15, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21

Kirkwood def. Vincennes 25-22, 25-13, 25-14

Kirkwood def. Lincoln Land 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11

Seward County def. Iowa Western 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19

Southwestern def. Southeast 25-21, 25-14, 25-15

Prep girls

AREA

BCLUW def. West Central 21-10, 21-11

BCLUW def. Northwood-Kensett 21-6, 21-8

BCLUW def, Vinton-Shellsburg 27-25, 25-23

Clear Creek Amana def. BCLUW 21-15, 21-12

Clear Creek Amana def. BCLUW 25-21, 25-23

Vinton-Shellsburg def. Dunkerton 21-11, 21-8

Vinton-Shellsburg def. Turkey Valley 21-11, 21-7

Vinton-Shellsburg def. Nashua-Plainfield 23-21, 21-9

Hudson def. Grinnell 21-8, 22-20

Union Community def. Monticello 25-19, 25-13

Dyersville Beckman def. Denver 21-14, 21-11

Dyersville Beckman def. Riceville 21-8, 21-6

Dyersville Beckman def. Starmont 21-11, 21-5

Dyersville Beckman def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-14, 21-8

Dyersville Beckman def. Tripoli 21-14, 24-22

Starmont def. Tripoli 20-22, 21-18, 15-7

Starmont def. Denver 21-14, 21-18

Starmont def. Riceville 21-6, 21-4

Starmont def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-15, 21-15

Independence def. Dubuque Senior 21-10, 21-17

Dallas Center-Grimes def. Iowa Falls-Alden 22-20, 21-17

Iowa Falls-Alden def. D.M. Lincoln 21-8, 21-13

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Carroll 23-21, 21-17

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Ogden 21-8, 21-10

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Norwalk 25-18, 25-23

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Ames 21-8, 21-11

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Clarion-Goldfield 25-17, 25-22

