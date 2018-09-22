College women
BIG 12
Baylor def. Iowa St. 15-25, 25-19. 25-14, 22-25, 15-8
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley def. Missouri St. 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24
Illinois St. def. Southern Illinois 25-22, 25-18, 25-12
Loyola def. Indiana St. 25-14, 26-24, 25-13
Valparaiso def. Evansville 25-14, 26-24, 25-19
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa def. Augustana 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central def. Greenville 25-20, 25-27, 25-23, 25-8
Central def. Saint Mary’s (Ind) 25-17, 13-25, 25-23, 26-24
Elmhurst def. Coe 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
Wis.-Stevens Point def. Coe 25-10, 25-17, 25-21
Carroll def. Dubuque 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
Dubuque def. Lawrence 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
St. Benedict def. Loras 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15
St. Benedict def. Luther 25-13, 25-17, 25-20
Augustuana (Ill.) def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-17, 25-22, 25-15
Cornell def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Wis.-River Falls def. Wartburg 28-26, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Augustana (Ill.) def. Grinnell 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
DMACC def. John A. Logan 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 16-25, 15-10
Navarro def. Indian Hills 25-15, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21
Kirkwood def. Vincennes 25-22, 25-13, 25-14
Kirkwood def. Lincoln Land 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11
Seward County def. Iowa Western 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19
Southwestern def. Southeast 25-21, 25-14, 25-15
Prep girls
AREA
BCLUW def. West Central 21-10, 21-11
BCLUW def. Northwood-Kensett 21-6, 21-8
BCLUW def, Vinton-Shellsburg 27-25, 25-23
Clear Creek Amana def. BCLUW 21-15, 21-12
Clear Creek Amana def. BCLUW 25-21, 25-23
Vinton-Shellsburg def. Dunkerton 21-11, 21-8
Vinton-Shellsburg def. Turkey Valley 21-11, 21-7
Vinton-Shellsburg def. Nashua-Plainfield 23-21, 21-9
Hudson def. Grinnell 21-8, 22-20
Union Community def. Monticello 25-19, 25-13
Dyersville Beckman def. Denver 21-14, 21-11
Dyersville Beckman def. Riceville 21-8, 21-6
Dyersville Beckman def. Starmont 21-11, 21-5
Dyersville Beckman def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-14, 21-8
Dyersville Beckman def. Tripoli 21-14, 24-22
Starmont def. Tripoli 20-22, 21-18, 15-7
Starmont def. Denver 21-14, 21-18
Starmont def. Riceville 21-6, 21-4
Starmont def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-15, 21-15
Independence def. Dubuque Senior 21-10, 21-17
Dallas Center-Grimes def. Iowa Falls-Alden 22-20, 21-17
Iowa Falls-Alden def. D.M. Lincoln 21-8, 21-13
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Carroll 23-21, 21-17
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Ogden 21-8, 21-10
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Norwalk 25-18, 25-23
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Ames 21-8, 21-11
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Clarion-Goldfield 25-17, 25-22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.