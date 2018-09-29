Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23

Bradley def. Evansville 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Drake def. Loyola 25-22, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23

Illinois St. def. Indiana St. 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Minot St. 25-8, 25-22, 25-21

American Rivers

Central def. Grinnell 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Central def. Ripon 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Dubuque def. Wis.-River Falls 25-15, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18

Hope won by forfeit over Buena Vista

Loras def. Wis.-River Falls 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21

Wartburg def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-18, 26-24, 25-18

Wittenberg def. Buena Vista 25-11, 25-13, 25-15

Iowa college

Central def. Grinnell 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Grinnell def. Ripon 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Iowa community college

Iowa Central def. Carl Sandburg 17-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

DMACC at Johnson County def. DMACC 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

Cowley County def. Iowa Central 19-25, 25-12, 25-19, 19-25, 15-7

Iowa Western def. North Platte 25-13, 25-17, 24-26, 25-16

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Columbus Tournament

Don Bosco def. BCLUW 22-24, 21-19, 15-11

Don Bosco def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-17, 16-21, 15-10

BCLUW def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 12-21, 21-15, 15-9

BCLUW def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-15, 21-16

BCLUW def. East 21-9, 21-17

Independence def. BCLUW 21-8, 21-7

Independence def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-17, 21-9

Independence def. Don Bosco 21-14, 21-12

Marion def. Waukon 21-8, 21-7

Starmont def. Waukon 21-18, 21-6

Starmont def. Marion 13-21, 21-16, 15-3

Starmont def. East 21-9, 21-12

East def. Waukon 17-21, 21-16, 21-11

Semifinals

Starmont def. West 25-20, 25-20

Independence def. Columbus 25-16, 25-15

Finals

Independence def. Starmont 25-20, 25-12

Area

Dubuque Senior def. 25-22, 25-22

Grundy Center def. Mason City 17-21, 21-11, 15-9

Grundy Center def. Union Community 18-21, 21-14, 15-3

Grundy Center def. Crestwood 21-10, 21-12

Grundy Center def. Mount Vernon 21-17, 21-12

Grundy Center def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-19, 25-21

Grundy Center def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-17, 25-18

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Mount Vernon 21-11, 22-20

Janesville def. Charles City 21-13, 21-9

Janesville def. Oelwein 21-19, 21-10

Janesville def. South Tama 21-17, 21-13

Janesville def. Tripoli 21-14, 21-16

Janesville def. Wapsie Valley 21-14, 21-19

Janesville def. New Hampton 21-23. 21-8, 15-10

New Hampton def. Oelwein 13-21, 21-8, 15-4

New Hampton def. Charles City 19-21, 21-19, 15-11

New Hampton def. Tripoli 21-12, 19-21, 15-11

New Hampton def. South Tama 21-13, 21-16

New Hampton def. Wapsie Valley 21-16, 21-14

Osage def. Dyersville Beckman 21-15, 21-12, 15-11

Osage def. Crestwood 21-8, 21-11

Osage def, Mason City 21-7, 21-14

Tripoli def. Wapsie Valley 21-19

Wapsie Valley def. Charles City 21-14, 21-7

Wapsie Valley def. South Tama 21-9, 21-9

Mount Vernon def. Denver 25-15, 25-16

