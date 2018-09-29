College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23
Bradley def. Evansville 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Drake def. Loyola 25-22, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23
Illinois St. def. Indiana St. 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Minot St. 25-8, 25-22, 25-21
American Rivers
Central def. Grinnell 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Central def. Ripon 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Dubuque def. Wis.-River Falls 25-15, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18
Hope won by forfeit over Buena Vista
Loras def. Wis.-River Falls 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 25-21
Wartburg def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-18, 26-24, 25-18
Wittenberg def. Buena Vista 25-11, 25-13, 25-15
Iowa college
Central def. Grinnell 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Grinnell def. Ripon 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Iowa community college
Iowa Central def. Carl Sandburg 17-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
DMACC at Johnson County def. DMACC 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
Cowley County def. Iowa Central 19-25, 25-12, 25-19, 19-25, 15-7
Iowa Western def. North Platte 25-13, 25-17, 24-26, 25-16
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Columbus Tournament
Don Bosco def. BCLUW 22-24, 21-19, 15-11
Don Bosco def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-17, 16-21, 15-10
BCLUW def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 12-21, 21-15, 15-9
BCLUW def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-15, 21-16
BCLUW def. East 21-9, 21-17
Independence def. BCLUW 21-8, 21-7
Independence def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-17, 21-9
Independence def. Don Bosco 21-14, 21-12
Marion def. Waukon 21-8, 21-7
Starmont def. Waukon 21-18, 21-6
Starmont def. Marion 13-21, 21-16, 15-3
Starmont def. East 21-9, 21-12
East def. Waukon 17-21, 21-16, 21-11
Semifinals
Starmont def. West 25-20, 25-20
Independence def. Columbus 25-16, 25-15
Finals
Independence def. Starmont 25-20, 25-12
Area
Dubuque Senior def. 25-22, 25-22
Grundy Center def. Mason City 17-21, 21-11, 15-9
Grundy Center def. Union Community 18-21, 21-14, 15-3
Grundy Center def. Crestwood 21-10, 21-12
Grundy Center def. Mount Vernon 21-17, 21-12
Grundy Center def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-19, 25-21
Grundy Center def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-17, 25-18
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Mount Vernon 21-11, 22-20
Janesville def. Charles City 21-13, 21-9
Janesville def. Oelwein 21-19, 21-10
Janesville def. South Tama 21-17, 21-13
Janesville def. Tripoli 21-14, 21-16
Janesville def. Wapsie Valley 21-14, 21-19
Janesville def. New Hampton 21-23. 21-8, 15-10
New Hampton def. Oelwein 13-21, 21-8, 15-4
New Hampton def. Charles City 19-21, 21-19, 15-11
New Hampton def. Tripoli 21-12, 19-21, 15-11
New Hampton def. South Tama 21-13, 21-16
New Hampton def. Wapsie Valley 21-16, 21-14
Osage def. Dyersville Beckman 21-15, 21-12, 15-11
Osage def. Crestwood 21-8, 21-11
Osage def, Mason City 21-7, 21-14
Tripoli def. Wapsie Valley 21-19
Wapsie Valley def. Charles City 21-14, 21-7
Wapsie Valley def. South Tama 21-9, 21-9
Mount Vernon def. Denver 25-15, 25-16
