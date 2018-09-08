Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big12

Iowa St. def. Wichita St. 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20

Big Ten

Iowa def. South Dakota St. 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Iowa def. Drake, 34-32, 25-23, 25-15

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. North Dakota St. 25-16, 25-22, 25-15

Bradley def. Mississippi Valley St. 25-7, 25-13, 25-8

Drake def. Mass.-Lowell 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

Austin Peay def. Evansville 25-9, 25-19, 25-23

Northern Kentucky def. Evansville 25-21, 25-15, 25-21

Illinois St. def. McNeese St. 25-16, 25-19, 25-17

Central Michigan def. Indiana St. 25-17, 25-27, 20-25, 25-20, 16-14

Indiana St. def. Saint Louis 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9

Loyola def. Canisius 28-25, 25-21, 25-17, 28-26

Florida def. Southern Illinois 17-25, 25-12, 25-10, 25-16

Valparaiso def. Cal St. Bakersfield 25-15, 25-22, 25-19

Valparaiso def. Cal Baptist 21-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12

Northern Sun

MSU-Mankato def. Upper Iowa 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Grinnell 25-12, 25-22, 25-25, 29-31, 15-13

Buena Vista def. Augustana (IL) 25-20, 28-26, 25-17

Illinois College def. Central 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 16-14

Central def. Bethany Lutheran 26-24, 28-26. 20-25, 25-21

Coe def. Crown 25-12, 25-13, 25-19

Coe def. Millikin 21-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-11

Dubuque def. North Central 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Dubuque def. Monmouth 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 15-17

Gustavus Adolphus def. Loras 21-25, 25-23, 25-23,25-22

Loras def. North Central 25-14, 25-15, 25-23

Luther def. Lake Forest 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16

Luther def. Lawrence 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

Simpson vs. Valley City St. def. Simpson 25-16, 25-23, 25-22

St. Scholastica def. Simpson 27-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Neb. Wesleyan def. MacMurray 25-18, 14-25, 25-18, 25-18

Rose-Hulman Tech def. Neb. Wesleyan 15-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21, 15-9

Augsburg def. Wartburg 25-15, 25-16, 26-24

Wis.-Eau Claire def. Wartburg 25-16, 25-19, 25-16

Iowa college

Wis.-La Crosse def. Cornell 28-26, 26-24, 25-13

St. Thomas def. Cornell 25-9, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21

Augustana (Ill.) def. Grinnell 28-30, 27-25, 25-22, 37-25

Community college

Bryant & Stratton def. Ellsworth CC 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Mount Vernon def. Columbus 21-9, 21-12

Collins-Maxwell def. Waterloo Christian 21-15, 21-10

Meskwaki Settlement def. Waterloo Christian 17-21, 21-16, 15-6

New Hampton def. West 21-16, 12-21, 15-6

Solon def. East 21-8, 21-11

Area

Clarksville def. Northwood-Kensett 21-19, 21-14

Clarksville def. Mason City Newman 23-21, 21-19

Lake Mills def. Clarksville 21-9, 21-16

Rockford def. Clarksville 21-15, 21-11

Central Springs def. Clarksville 21-12, 21-5

Clinton def. Union 25-16, 18-25, 15-12

Union def. Bettendorf 26-24, 21-15

Denver def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-12, 21-8

Denver def. Aplington-Parkersburg 22-20, 21-17

Aplington-Parkersburg def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-10, 21-9

Dike-New Hartford def. Charles City 21-15, 21-3

Dike-New Hartford def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-19, 21-7

Dike-New Hartford def. def. Gilbert 21-8, 21-9

Dike-New Hartford def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-17, 22-20

Cedar Falls def. Dike-New Hartford 21-14, 21-6

Osage def. Dike-New Hartford 15-21, 21-11, 21-10

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Osage 21-17, 21-15

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-15, 18-21, 19-17

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Charles City 21-14, 21-13

Grundy Center def. West Delaware 18-21, 22-20, 15-11

Grundy Center def. Denver 21-14, 11-21, 15-12

Grundy Center def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-18, 21-12

Grundy Center def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-8, 21-6

Grundy Center def. Wapsie Valley 21-5, 21-18

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21-9, 21-7

Iowa Falls-Alden def. West Fork 21-16, 21-4

Iowa Falls-Alden def. West Hancock 21-11, 21-11

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-17, 25-17

Iowa Falls-Alden def. West Fork 25-17, 25-7

New Hampton def. Clayton Ridge 21-17, 21-7

New Hampton def. Lisbon 21-11, 21-8

New Hampton def. North Fayette Valley 21-8, 21-9

New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 21-5, 21-9

New Hampton def. Waukon 21-15, 21-11

Wapsie Valley def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-16, 21-13

Wapsie Valley def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-14, 21-12

West Delaware def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-14, 21-17

West Delaware def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-6, 21-7

