Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. TCU 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

Big Ten

Purdue def. Iowa 25-15, 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-10

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Missouri St, 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 17-15

Drake def. Southern Illinois 25-14, 25-23, 25-19

Evansville def. Indiana St. 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Illinois St. def. Loyola 25-20, 25-26, 25-16

Bradley def. Valparaiso 25-23, 25-15, 25-16

Northern Sun

Minn. Duluth def. Upper Iowa 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

American Rivers

Finlandia def. Central 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Lakeland def. Central 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 29-27

Dubuque def. Millikin 25-18, 18-25, 25-11, 25-20

Luther def. St. Catherine 19-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19

Gustavus Adolphus def. Luther 25-17, 25-19, 25-18

Neb. Wesleyan def. Wis.-Platteville 25-22, 25-13, 25-21

Wartburg def. Wis.-Platteville 25-22, 25-13, 25-21

St. Thomas (Minn.) def. Wartburg 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 24-26, 15-9

Simpson def. Monmouth 25-14, 25-18, 25-19

Iowa college

Grinnell def. Illinois College 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

St. Benedict def. Cornell 25-16, 28-26, 23-25, 25-21

Iowa community college

Kirkwood def. Rock Valley 25-10, 25-7, 25-18

Cowley County def. NIACC 25-13, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16

Iowa Central def. Rock Valley 25-20, 25-8, 25-16

Iowa Western def. Johnson County 25-13, 25-11, 25-18

Kirkwood def. Carl Sandburg 25-15, 27-25, 25-17

Southeastern def. Oaktaon 24-26, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 22-20

Iowa Western def. Iowa Lakes 25-3, 25-8, 25-9

Carl Sandburg at Iowa Central, 3 p.m.

NIACC def. Grand View JV 25-17, 21-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dike-New Hartford def. Ames 21-13, 21-11

Dike-New Hartford def. Waukee 21-13, 21-15

Dike-New Hartford def. Waukee 22-20, 21-10

WDM Valley def. Dike-New Hartford 21-11, 21-18

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Pella Christian 21-16, 21-17

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Perry 21-13, 21-9

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Knoxville 21-18 20-22, 15-9

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Union Community 21-14, 21-18

Union Community def. Perry 21-16, 21-11

New Hampton def. Crestwood 21-14, 21-10

New Hampton def. Oelwein 21-14, 21-10

New Hampton def. Waukon 21-12, 21-15

Charles City def. New Hampton 22-20, 16-21, 15-13

Waverly-Shell Rock def, New Hampton 21-15, 21-17

Starmont def. Edgewood-Colesburg 25-19, 25-22

Starmont def. Prince of Peace 25-9, 25-8

Starmont def. Lisbon 25-22, 26-28, 15-5

