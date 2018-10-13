College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. TCU 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
Big Ten
Purdue def. Iowa 25-15, 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-10
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Missouri St, 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 17-15
Drake def. Southern Illinois 25-14, 25-23, 25-19
Evansville def. Indiana St. 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Illinois St. def. Loyola 25-20, 25-26, 25-16
Bradley def. Valparaiso 25-23, 25-15, 25-16
Northern Sun
Minn. Duluth def. Upper Iowa 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
American Rivers
Finlandia def. Central 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Lakeland def. Central 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 29-27
Dubuque def. Millikin 25-18, 18-25, 25-11, 25-20
Luther def. St. Catherine 19-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19
Gustavus Adolphus def. Luther 25-17, 25-19, 25-18
Neb. Wesleyan def. Wis.-Platteville 25-22, 25-13, 25-21
Wartburg def. Wis.-Platteville 25-22, 25-13, 25-21
St. Thomas (Minn.) def. Wartburg 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 24-26, 15-9
Simpson def. Monmouth 25-14, 25-18, 25-19
Iowa college
Grinnell def. Illinois College 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
St. Benedict def. Cornell 25-16, 28-26, 23-25, 25-21
Iowa community college
Kirkwood def. Rock Valley 25-10, 25-7, 25-18
Cowley County def. NIACC 25-13, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16
Iowa Central def. Rock Valley 25-20, 25-8, 25-16
Iowa Western def. Johnson County 25-13, 25-11, 25-18
Kirkwood def. Carl Sandburg 25-15, 27-25, 25-17
Southeastern def. Oaktaon 24-26, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 22-20
Iowa Western def. Iowa Lakes 25-3, 25-8, 25-9
Carl Sandburg at Iowa Central, 3 p.m.
NIACC def. Grand View JV 25-17, 21-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dike-New Hartford def. Ames 21-13, 21-11
Dike-New Hartford def. Waukee 21-13, 21-15
Dike-New Hartford def. Waukee 22-20, 21-10
WDM Valley def. Dike-New Hartford 21-11, 21-18
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Pella Christian 21-16, 21-17
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Perry 21-13, 21-9
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Knoxville 21-18 20-22, 15-9
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Union Community 21-14, 21-18
Union Community def. Perry 21-16, 21-11
New Hampton def. Crestwood 21-14, 21-10
New Hampton def. Oelwein 21-14, 21-10
New Hampton def. Waukon 21-12, 21-15
Charles City def. New Hampton 22-20, 16-21, 15-13
Waverly-Shell Rock def, New Hampton 21-15, 21-17
Starmont def. Edgewood-Colesburg 25-19, 25-22
Starmont def. Prince of Peace 25-9, 25-8
Starmont def. Lisbon 25-22, 26-28, 15-5
