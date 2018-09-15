College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa def. Syracuse 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 15-10
Missouri Valley
Creighton def. Northern Iowa 25-16, 25-21, 25-11
Bradley def. Milwaukee 25-16, 25-20, 25-14
Missouri def. Drake 25-22, 25-14, 25-14
Tennessee def. Evansville 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Dayton def. Evansville 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Wisconsin def. Illinois St. 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Marquette def. Illinois St. 25-23, 26-24, 25-17
Colorado def. Indiana St. 25-16, 25-18, 25-23
Indiana St. def. Portland St. 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23
UIC def. Loyola 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17
Northwestern def. Loyola 19-25, 25-12, 29-27, 25-18
Nebraska def. Missouri St. 25-19, 25-12, 25-4
Central Arkansas def. Southern Illinois 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14
Valparaiso def. Wright St. 13-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17
Valparaiso def. Western Illinois 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Northern Sun
SW Minnesota St. def. Upper Iowa 21-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-9
American Rivers
Central def. Ripon 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-8
Carroll def. Central 25-21, 25-21, 26-28, 15-22
Coe def. Waldorf 25-15, 25-19, 26-24
Coe def. North Park 31-29, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21
Augustana (Ill.) def. Loras 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9
Alma def. Loras 25-15, 25-15, 26-24
Bethel def. Luther 25-11, 25-23, 25-16
St. Olaf def. Luther 25-16, 25-22, 28-26
Wartburg def. Wis.-La Crosse 25-12, 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12
Wis.-Whitewater def. Wartburg 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20
St. Catherine def. Simpson 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17
St. Thomas def. Simpson 26-24, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12
Iowa college
Carleton def. Grinnell 27-25, 19-25, 25-12, 24-26, 13-15
Grinnell def. Macalester 25-19, 24-26, 20-25, 27-17, 15-12
Iowa community college
Ridgewater def. Ellsworth CC 25-14, 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 18-16
Williston St. def. Ellsworth CC 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Nashua-Plainfield def. Valley Lutheran 21-4, 21-4
South Winneshiek def. Valley Lutheran 21-4, 21-4
Area
Dike-New Hartford def. Janesville 14-21, 21-19, 15-11
Dike-New Hartford def. Charles City 21-17, 21-3
Dike-New Hartford def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-16, 21-15
Center Point-Urbana def. Dike-New Hartford 21-17, 21-17
Janesville def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-13, 21-13
Janesville def. Osage 22-20, 26-21, 15-5
Osage def. Charles City 29-21, 21-10, 15-11
Osage def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-16. 21-19
Osage def. Dike-New Hartford 21-13, 21-15
Center Point-Urbana def. Osage 21-19, 21-19
Grundy Center def. Benton Community 21-15, 21-12
Grundy Center def. Durant 21-7, 21-4
Grundy Center def. Xavier 23-25, 25-23, 15-9
Grundy Center def. Marion 25-20, 25-18
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Union Community 21-9, 21-15
AGWSR def. Colo-NESCO 21-7, 21-10
East Buchanan def. Colo-NESCO 21-10, 21-17
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Colo-NESCO 21-10, 21-10
North Butler def. Colo-NESCO 21-9, 21-8
Independence def. Marquette Catholic 21-9, 21-16
Independence def. Maquoketa Valley 21-13. 21-13
Independence def. def. Starmont 21-17, 21-13
Independence def. West Delaware 25-28, 20-25, 15-11
Independence def. Edgewood-Colesburg 25-15, 25-13
Starmont def. Marquette Catholic 21-19, 21-12
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. St. Ansgar 21-18, 21-14
Lisbon def. North Fayette Valley 21-15, 21-13
