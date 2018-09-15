Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa def. Syracuse 18-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 15-10

Missouri Valley

Creighton def. Northern Iowa 25-16, 25-21, 25-11

Bradley def. Milwaukee 25-16, 25-20, 25-14

Missouri def. Drake 25-22, 25-14, 25-14

Tennessee def. Evansville 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Dayton def. Evansville 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Wisconsin def. Illinois St. 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Marquette def. Illinois St. 25-23, 26-24, 25-17

Colorado def. Indiana St. 25-16, 25-18, 25-23

Indiana St. def. Portland St. 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23

UIC def. Loyola 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17

Northwestern def. Loyola 19-25, 25-12, 29-27, 25-18

Nebraska def. Missouri St. 25-19, 25-12, 25-4

Central Arkansas def. Southern Illinois 25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14

Valparaiso def. Wright St. 13-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

Valparaiso def. Western Illinois 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

Northern Sun

SW Minnesota St. def. Upper Iowa 21-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-9

American Rivers

Central def. Ripon 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-8

Carroll def. Central 25-21, 25-21, 26-28, 15-22

Coe def. Waldorf 25-15, 25-19, 26-24

Coe def. North Park 31-29, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21

Augustana (Ill.) def. Loras 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9

Alma def. Loras 25-15, 25-15, 26-24

Bethel def. Luther 25-11, 25-23, 25-16

St. Olaf def. Luther 25-16, 25-22, 28-26

Wartburg def. Wis.-La Crosse 25-12, 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12

Wis.-Whitewater def. Wartburg 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20

St. Catherine def. Simpson 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17

St. Thomas def. Simpson 26-24, 21-25, 25-12, 25-12

Iowa college

Carleton def. Grinnell 27-25, 19-25, 25-12, 24-26, 13-15

Grinnell def. Macalester 25-19, 24-26, 20-25, 27-17, 15-12

Iowa community college

Ridgewater def. Ellsworth CC 25-14, 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 18-16

Williston St. def. Ellsworth CC 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Nashua-Plainfield def. Valley Lutheran 21-4, 21-4

South Winneshiek def. Valley Lutheran 21-4, 21-4

Area

Dike-New Hartford def. Janesville 14-21, 21-19, 15-11

Dike-New Hartford def. Charles City 21-17, 21-3

Dike-New Hartford def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-16, 21-15

Center Point-Urbana def. Dike-New Hartford 21-17, 21-17

Janesville def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-13, 21-13

Janesville def. Osage 22-20, 26-21, 15-5

Osage def. Charles City 29-21, 21-10, 15-11

Osage def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-16. 21-19

Osage def. Dike-New Hartford 21-13, 21-15

Center Point-Urbana def. Osage 21-19, 21-19

Grundy Center def. Benton Community 21-15, 21-12

Grundy Center def. Durant 21-7, 21-4

Grundy Center def. Xavier 23-25, 25-23, 15-9

Grundy Center def. Marion 25-20, 25-18

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Union Community 21-9, 21-15

AGWSR def. Colo-NESCO 21-7, 21-10

East Buchanan def. Colo-NESCO 21-10, 21-17

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Colo-NESCO 21-10, 21-10

North Butler def. Colo-NESCO 21-9, 21-8

Independence def. Marquette Catholic 21-9, 21-16

Independence def. Maquoketa Valley 21-13. 21-13

Independence def. def. Starmont 21-17, 21-13

Independence def. West Delaware 25-28, 20-25, 15-11

Independence def. Edgewood-Colesburg 25-15, 25-13

Starmont def. Marquette Catholic 21-19, 21-12

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. St. Ansgar 21-18, 21-14

Lisbon def. North Fayette Valley 21-15, 21-13

