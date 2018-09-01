Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

BIG 12

Utah def. Iowa St. 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

BIG TEN

Colorado def. Iowa 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12

MISSOURI VALLEY

Washington St. def. Northern Iowa 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23

Bradley def. Toledo 25-15, 25-21, 27-25

George Washington def. Bradley 25-15, 25-17, 26-28, 20-25, 31-19

Drake def. Holy Cross 25-21, 25-21, 25-20

Evansville def. Gardner-Webb 17-25, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25, 15-11

Evansville def. North Carolina Central 25-12, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17

Illinois St. def. Auburn 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22

Illinois St. def. Butler 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Indiana St. def. Winthrop 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

Tennessee def. Indiana St. 25-19, 26-24, 25-20

Loyola def. Marshall 25-20, 25-22, 25-15

Missouri St. def. Grambling St. 25-10, 25-14, 25-21

Missouri St. def. Ball St. 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17

Murray St. def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 25-14, 25-18

Valparaiso def. Central Michigan 23-25, 25-8, 25-11, 25-16

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa def. Indianapolis 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Upper Iowa def. Quincy 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 27-25

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista def. St. Norbert 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15

Bethel def. Buena Vista 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Central def. Kalamazoo 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

Coe def. Franklin 25-21, 25-14, 25-14

Coe vs. Wis.-Whitewater 25-18, 27-25, 25-19

Dubuque def. Brevard 25-15, 25-11, 25-12

Dubuque def. Birmingham-Southern 25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17

Loras def. Manchester 25-15, 25-15, 25-23

Loras def. MSOE 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 24-26, 19-17

Luther def. Edgewood 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18

St. Mary’s def. Luther 25-15, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12

Neb. Wesleyan def. East Texas Baptist 25-23, 15-25, 22- 25, 15-22, 15-9

Neb. Wesleyan def. North Central 26-24, 25-18, 28-25, 22-25, 15-7

St. Olaf def. Simpson 25-19, 25-21, 25-18

Wartburg def. Concordia-Moorhead 25-18, 25-7, 25-19

Northwestern (Minn.) def. Wartburg 20-28, 27-29, 25-14, 25-23

IOWA COLLEGE

Chicago def. Cornell 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12

Cornell def. Rose-Hulman 13-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-25, 15-7

Grinnell def. Greenville 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Grinnell def. MacMurray 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye CC def. Carl Sandburg 25-17, 27-25, 25-23

Highland def. Ellsworth CC 25-16, 25-15, 26-24

Prep girls

METRO

Columbus def. Maquoketa 21-11, 22-20

Columbus def. North Cedar 21-17, 21-15

Dyersville Beckman def. Columbus 25-14, 25-11

Center Point-Urbana def. Columbus 21-14, 21-12

AREA

Dike-New Hartford def. Cedar Rapids Washington 21-10, 21-13

Dike-New Hartford def. Johnston 21-8, 21-8

Dike-New Hartford def. Marion 21-12, 21-10

Dike-New Hartford def. Dubuque Senior 25-16, 25-17

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dike-New Hartford 25-18, 25-19

Hudson def. Benton Community 17-21, 22-20, 15-5

Hudson def. BCLUW 21-17, 21-19

Hudson def. PCM 21-6, 21-7

Hudson def. South Tama 21-15, 21-16

Janesville def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-4, 21-5

Janesville def. Iowa Valley 21-9, 21-11

Janesville def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-9, 21-12

Janesville def. West Delaware 22-20, 17-21, 15-13

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Janesville 21-14, 21-14

New Hampton def. Denver 15-25, 25-28, 25-8

New Hampton def. Denver 21-10-21-9

New Hampton def. South Winneshiek 21-10, 21-2

New Hampton def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-18, 21-12

New Hampton def. Don Bosco 23-25, 25-8, 15-12

Tripoli def. Don Bosco 25-16, 24-26, 15-10

Dyersville Beckman def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-12, 25-12

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Maquoketa 21-11, 21-12

