College women
BIG 12
Utah def. Iowa St. 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
BIG TEN
Colorado def. Iowa 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12
MISSOURI VALLEY
Washington St. def. Northern Iowa 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23
Bradley def. Toledo 25-15, 25-21, 27-25
George Washington def. Bradley 25-15, 25-17, 26-28, 20-25, 31-19
Drake def. Holy Cross 25-21, 25-21, 25-20
Evansville def. Gardner-Webb 17-25, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25, 15-11
Evansville def. North Carolina Central 25-12, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17
Illinois St. def. Auburn 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22
Illinois St. def. Butler 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Indiana St. def. Winthrop 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
Tennessee def. Indiana St. 25-19, 26-24, 25-20
Loyola def. Marshall 25-20, 25-22, 25-15
Missouri St. def. Grambling St. 25-10, 25-14, 25-21
Missouri St. def. Ball St. 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17
Murray St. def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 25-14, 25-18
Valparaiso def. Central Michigan 23-25, 25-8, 25-11, 25-16
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa def. Indianapolis 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Upper Iowa def. Quincy 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 27-25
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista def. St. Norbert 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15
Bethel def. Buena Vista 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Central def. Kalamazoo 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
Coe def. Franklin 25-21, 25-14, 25-14
Coe vs. Wis.-Whitewater 25-18, 27-25, 25-19
Dubuque def. Brevard 25-15, 25-11, 25-12
Dubuque def. Birmingham-Southern 25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17
Loras def. Manchester 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Loras def. MSOE 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 24-26, 19-17
Luther def. Edgewood 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18
St. Mary’s def. Luther 25-15, 15-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12
Neb. Wesleyan def. East Texas Baptist 25-23, 15-25, 22- 25, 15-22, 15-9
Neb. Wesleyan def. North Central 26-24, 25-18, 28-25, 22-25, 15-7
St. Olaf def. Simpson 25-19, 25-21, 25-18
Wartburg def. Concordia-Moorhead 25-18, 25-7, 25-19
Northwestern (Minn.) def. Wartburg 20-28, 27-29, 25-14, 25-23
IOWA COLLEGE
Chicago def. Cornell 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12
Cornell def. Rose-Hulman 13-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-25, 15-7
Grinnell def. Greenville 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Grinnell def. MacMurray 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Hawkeye CC def. Carl Sandburg 25-17, 27-25, 25-23
Highland def. Ellsworth CC 25-16, 25-15, 26-24
Prep girls
METRO
Columbus def. Maquoketa 21-11, 22-20
Columbus def. North Cedar 21-17, 21-15
Dyersville Beckman def. Columbus 25-14, 25-11
Center Point-Urbana def. Columbus 21-14, 21-12
AREA
Dike-New Hartford def. Cedar Rapids Washington 21-10, 21-13
Dike-New Hartford def. Johnston 21-8, 21-8
Dike-New Hartford def. Marion 21-12, 21-10
Dike-New Hartford def. Dubuque Senior 25-16, 25-17
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dike-New Hartford 25-18, 25-19
Hudson def. Benton Community 17-21, 22-20, 15-5
Hudson def. BCLUW 21-17, 21-19
Hudson def. PCM 21-6, 21-7
Hudson def. South Tama 21-15, 21-16
Janesville def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-4, 21-5
Janesville def. Iowa Valley 21-9, 21-11
Janesville def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-9, 21-12
Janesville def. West Delaware 22-20, 17-21, 15-13
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Janesville 21-14, 21-14
New Hampton def. Denver 15-25, 25-28, 25-8
New Hampton def. Denver 21-10-21-9
New Hampton def. South Winneshiek 21-10, 21-2
New Hampton def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-18, 21-12
New Hampton def. Don Bosco 23-25, 25-8, 15-12
Tripoli def. Don Bosco 25-16, 24-26, 15-10
Dyersville Beckman def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-12, 25-12
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Maquoketa 21-11, 21-12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.