BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated 1B Lucas Duda for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Jake Diekman from Kansas City for RHP Ismael Aquino and OF Dairon Blanco.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Daniel Descalso on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Activated LHP Derek Holland.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Giants WR Golden Tate four games for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancers.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Brooks Reed from the PUP list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Moral Stephens. Waived P Justin Vogel.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Mike Daniels. Released RB Theo Riddick.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Darrin Hall off waivers from Cincinnati. Released G Larry Williams.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB B.J. Belo and S Tyvis Powel. Waived-injured WR Isaac Whitney. Waived S A.J. Hendy.
NEW YOK GIANTS — Signed WRs Amba Etta-Tawo and T.J. Jones. Placed WR Corey Coleman on injured reserve. Waived K Joey Slye.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jordan Thompson to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Jonathan Crawford.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list. Signed OL Corey Robinson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed LW Chandler Stephenson to a one-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.