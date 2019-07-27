Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated 1B Lucas Duda for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Jake Diekman from Kansas City for RHP Ismael Aquino and OF Dairon Blanco.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Daniel Descalso on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Activated LHP Derek Holland.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Giants WR Golden Tate four games for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated LB Brooks Reed from the PUP list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Moral Stephens. Waived P Justin Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Mike Daniels. Released RB Theo Riddick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Darrin Hall off waivers from Cincinnati. Released G Larry Williams.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB B.J. Belo and S Tyvis Powel. Waived-injured WR Isaac Whitney. Waived S A.J. Hendy.

NEW YOK GIANTS — Signed WRs Amba Etta-Tawo and T.J. Jones. Placed WR Corey Coleman on injured reserve. Waived K Joey Slye.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jordan Thompson to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Jonathan Crawford.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list. Signed OL Corey Robinson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed LW Chandler Stephenson to a one-year contract.

