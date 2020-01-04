Clip art sports

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB Eddie Jackson to a four-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Phil Trautwein offensive line coach.

RUTGERS — Named Sean Gleeson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

WISCONSIN — RB Jonathan Taylor declared for the NFL draft.

