BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F Troy Williams to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released S Tray Matthews from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Emmanuel Ellerbee. Signed RB Detrez Newsome from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Terrelle Pryor. Signed WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived QB Tom Savage. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.

