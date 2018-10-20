BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F Troy Williams to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released S Tray Matthews from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Emmanuel Ellerbee. Signed RB Detrez Newsome from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Terrelle Pryor. Signed WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived QB Tom Savage. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.
