BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Released RHP Steven Wright. Assigned RHP Josh A. Smith and OF Gorkys Hernandez outright to Pawtucket (IL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Deolis Guerra to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Requested waivers on F Kenny Gabriel. Signed G Mark Ogden Jr. and requested waivers on him. Exercised the fourth-year option on F John Collins and third-year options on Gs Kevin Huerter and Trae Young.
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived Gs Milton Doyle and Justin Simon and F Simisola Shittu.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Requested waivers on G Marcus Allen.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Ivan Rabb, C Miles Plumlee and F Bennie Boatwright.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Brett Toth on the non-football injury list. Activated CB Patrick Peterson from the exempt list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson. Activated DT Jeffery Simmons from the non-football injury list. Signed LB Derick Roberson from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released WR Cam Sims. Signed RB Craig Reynolds from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed D Jordan Oesterle on IR.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Will Butcher on IR. Activated D Andy Greene from IR.
