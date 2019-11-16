FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Maxx Williams to a two-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Trey Burton on IR. Signed LB James Vaughters from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Dre Kirkpatrick on the IR. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson and WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released OT Gerhard de Beer from the practice squad. Signed OT Cedrick Lang to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DT Cortez Broughton on the non-football illness list. Signed LS Matt Overton.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RB Darren Sproles on IR. Signed RB Jay Ajayi.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Tanner Vallejo. Signed WR Cam Sims from the practice squad.
