FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Maxx Williams to a two-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Trey Burton on IR. Signed LB James Vaughters from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Dre Kirkpatrick on the IR. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson and WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released OT Gerhard de Beer from the practice squad. Signed OT Cedrick Lang to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DT Cortez Broughton on the non-football illness list. Signed LS Matt Overton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RB Darren Sproles on IR. Signed RB Jay Ajayi.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Tanner Vallejo. Signed WR Cam Sims from the practice squad.

