BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Ben Braunecker on IR. Activated DT Akiem Hicks from IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Ahmad Gooden. Placed WR Juwann Winfree on IR. Signed DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad and NT Kyle Peko from Indianapolis' practice squad

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jarrad Davis and G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed RB Wes Hills and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL D.J. Jones on IR. Activated DL Kentavius Street from IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. on IR. Signed OT Timon Parris from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Louis Domingue on IR.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Jeff Hafley football coach.

RUTGERS — Named Jim Panagos defensive line coach.

