BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Ben Braunecker on IR. Activated DT Akiem Hicks from IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Ahmad Gooden. Placed WR Juwann Winfree on IR. Signed DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad and NT Kyle Peko from Indianapolis' practice squad
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jarrad Davis and G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed RB Wes Hills and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL D.J. Jones on IR. Activated DL Kentavius Street from IR.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. on IR. Signed OT Timon Parris from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Louis Domingue on IR.
COLLEGE
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Jeff Hafley football coach.
RUTGERS — Named Jim Panagos defensive line coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.