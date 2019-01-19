Try 1 month for 99¢
FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes to a reserve-future contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Nate Kaczor special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 14.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — Named Charlton Warren defensive backs coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Joe Dailey offensive coordinator.

PRINCETON — Suspended men's senior basketball G Devin Cannady after being arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store.

TENNESSEE — Named Tee Martin assistant football coach.

