FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes to a reserve-future contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Nate Kaczor special teams coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 14.
COLLEGE
GEORGIA — Named Charlton Warren defensive backs coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Joe Dailey offensive coordinator.
PRINCETON — Suspended men's senior basketball G Devin Cannady after being arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store.
TENNESSEE — Named Tee Martin assistant football coach.
