BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded OF Ian Miller to Minnesota for cash.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Greg Holland.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Steve Cishek on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS— Released DL Darius Philon.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed FB Joe Kerridge.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured CB Tarvarus McFadden. Placed WR Jermaine Kearse and DT Darius Kilgo on IR. Activated DE Trey Flowers from the PUP list. Signed QB Josh Johnson and RB Justin Stockton.

GREEN BAY PACKERS— Released WR Jawill Davis.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed DE Tracy Sprinkle off waivers. Moved WR DeAndre Carter to active roster. Waived OLB Chris Landrum.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released/non-football illness G Ian Silberman. Signed G Nate Theaker.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived/injured RB Roc Thomas. Signed TE Carson Meier.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Jalen Tolliver. Waived/injured LB Riley Bullough and OT Cody Conway. Placed LB D'Andre Walker on IR. Agreed to terms with RB Akeem Hunt, DE Eric Cotton, WR DeAngelo Yancey and LB Ukeme Eligwe. Added DT Jurrell Casey to the active roster.

