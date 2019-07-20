Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Wily Peralta for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed LHP Adalberto Mejia off waivers from Minnesota.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Mike Morin to Philadelphia for cash.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Gio Gonzalez from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LBs Dante Booker and Brooks Reed, TE Charles Clay, OL Max Garcia, DL Robert Nkemdiche and CB Brandon Williams on the PUP list. Released OL Will Holden and DL Immanuel Turner. Signed DL Sterling Bailey.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated WR Romell Guerrier reserve/retired. Signed WR Jamarius Way.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Brock McGinn on a two-year contract.

