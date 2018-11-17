BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Trent Thornton from Houston for INF Aledmys Diaz.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined Los Angeles Rams players DT Aaron Donald $23,395, DL Ndamukong Suh $20,054 and Dante Fowler $10,026 for for personal foul penalties and Seattle C Justin Britt $20,054 for unnecessary roughness. Fined Oakland DT Johnathan Hankins $20,054 for unnecessary roughness and Chargers S Adrian Phillips $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Fined Panthers players S Eric Reid $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and DT Vernon Butler $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. Fined Giants players LB Alec Ogletree $26,739 and LB Nate Stupar $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. Fined Green Bay WR Davante Adams $10,026 for a crack-back block.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt McCrane. Promoted DE Vontarrius Dora from the practice squad. Released CB David Amerson and WR Kendall Wright.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed Dion Sims on injured reserve. Activated TE Adam Sheehan from injured reserve. Released OL James Stone from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted WR Andy Jones from the practice squad. Signed LB Nicholas Grigsby to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated RB Byron Marshall from the reserve/injured list. Waived WR Brian Quick.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 15.
