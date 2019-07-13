Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Juan Minaya for assignment. Reinstated RHP Dylan Covey from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Terrance Gore for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for release or assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Talen Horton-Tucker.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence for health reasons.

