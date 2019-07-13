BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Juan Minaya for assignment. Reinstated RHP Dylan Covey from the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Terrance Gore for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for release or assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Talen Horton-Tucker.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence for health reasons.
