Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DT Kyle Peko. Signed DT Vincent Taylor from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Bradley Sowell. Signed LB James Vaughters from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated TE Jace Sternberger from IR.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Michael Walker from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived QB Kyle Shurmur. Placed OT Greg Senat on IR. Activated QB Chad Henne from IR. Signed DT Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated WR N'Keal Harry from IR.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LB Cameron Smith. Activated CB Holton Hill from suspension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived PK Cody Parkey and CB Tye Smith. Activated PK Ryan Succop and DB Joshua Kalu from IR.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted an immediate eligibility waiver to Washington men's basketball G Quade Green.

ARIZONA — Suspended men's basketball G Devonaire Doutrive indefinitely.

