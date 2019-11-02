FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released DT Kyle Peko. Signed DT Vincent Taylor from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Bradley Sowell. Signed LB James Vaughters from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated TE Jace Sternberger from IR.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Michael Walker from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived QB Kyle Shurmur. Placed OT Greg Senat on IR. Activated QB Chad Henne from IR. Signed DT Joey Ivie from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated WR N'Keal Harry from IR.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LB Cameron Smith. Activated CB Holton Hill from suspension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived PK Cody Parkey and CB Tye Smith. Activated PK Ryan Succop and DB Joshua Kalu from IR.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Granted an immediate eligibility waiver to Washington men's basketball G Quade Green.
ARIZONA — Suspended men's basketball G Devonaire Doutrive indefinitely.
