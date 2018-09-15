BASEBALL
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Clay Buchholz on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Randall Delgado from Reno (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Jeremy Kerley. Signed DT Robert Thomas from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Rashad Greene. Signed RB Brandon Wilds from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Craig Mager on injured reserve. Signed OT Trent Scott from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Bennie Fowler. Signed OL Cole Croston from the practice squad and WR Riley McCarron to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed OT Tyler Marz from the practice squad.
