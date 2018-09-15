Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Clay Buchholz on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Randall Delgado from Reno (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Jeremy Kerley. Signed DT Robert Thomas from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Rashad Greene. Signed RB Brandon Wilds from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Craig Mager on injured reserve. Signed OT Trent Scott from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Bennie Fowler. Signed OL Cole Croston from the practice squad and WR Riley McCarron to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed OT Tyler Marz from the practice squad.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments