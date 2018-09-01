Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired SS Adeiny Hechavarria from Pittsburgh for a player to be named or cash.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Luol Deng.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Oakland CB Daryl Worley the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse and personal conduct.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded QB A.J. McCarron to Oakland for a 2019 fifth-round pick.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Matt Barkley, HB Cethan Carter and S Trayvon Henderson on injured reserve. Placed LB Vontaze Burfict on the reserve/ruspended by commissioner list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired DL Devaroe Lawrence from New Orleans for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. Waived DB Elijah Campbell.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived K Dan Bailey, LB Joel Lanning.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived QB Jake Rudock.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB LeShun Daniels.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Acquired WR Marcus Johnson from Seattle for TE Darrell Daniels. Released OT Austin Howard.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived CB Makinton Dorleant. Traded OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DT Aaron Donald on a six-year contract through 2024.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement of CB Terence Newman and will join the coaching staff. Released DE Brian Robison.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL James Ferentz, WR Riley McCarron, CB Jomal Wiltz.

NEW YORK GIANTS —Waived PK Marshall Koehn.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived CB Terrell Sinkfield.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DT Nathan Bazata, DT Adam Reth.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Akrum Wadley.

COLLEGE

IOWA STATE — Suspended senior DB De'Monte Ruth one game after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.

