BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 60-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Charlie Morton from the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G David Nwaba to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Alex Erickson to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived FB Lawrence Thomas. Signed LB Frankie Luvu from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Dekoda Watson on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Simeon Thomas. Placed CB Dontae Johnson on injured reserve. Activated S Earl Thomas. Signed CB Akeem King from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DE Anthony Lanier.

