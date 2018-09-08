BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 60-day DL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Charlie Morton from the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G David Nwaba to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Alex Erickson to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived FB Lawrence Thomas. Signed LB Frankie Luvu from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Dekoda Watson on injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Simeon Thomas. Placed CB Dontae Johnson on injured reserve. Activated S Earl Thomas. Signed CB Akeem King from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DE Anthony Lanier.
