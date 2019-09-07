Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota RHP Michael Pineda 60 games after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, a Diuretic, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Danny Hultzen from Iowa (PCL). Designated C Taylor Davis for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Julio Jones to a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Donnie Lewis Jr. to the practice squad. Released OT Paul Adams from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released RB Alfred Morris.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad. Released RB Quinton Flowers from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed G-OT Jesse Davis to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Agreed to terms with WR Antonio Brown.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR Antonio Brown.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Robert Davis. Signed TE J.P. Holtz.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Jack Campbell to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Promoted Tom Fitzgerald to executive vice president and assistant general manager; and Dan MacKinnon to senior vice president and assistant general manager.

WINNIPEG JETS — Agreed to terms with G Eric Comrie on a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

WESTERN CAROLINA — Suspended QB Tyrie Adams, G Matthew Bair, NT Adam Henderson and DL Elijah Hall for a violation of team policies and standards.

