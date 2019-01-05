Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded OF Keon Broxton to the N.Y. Mets for RHPs Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill and INF Felix Valerio.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named David Eckstein special assistant/baseball operations.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Junior DB back Amani Hooker will enter the NFL draft.

WEST VIRGINIA — Named Neal Brown football coach and signed him to a six-year contract.

