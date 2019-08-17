Clip art sports

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended L.A. Dodgers LHP Julio Urías 20 games under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Billy Hamilton for assignment. Recalled OF Brett Phillips from Omaha (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Wes Parsons for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Tyler Austin to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Removed WR Marqise Lee from the PUP list. Released QB Tanner Lee. Signed RB Elijah Hood.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Jordan Lasley. Re-signed OL Cameron Hunt.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Stacy Stanush director of cross country and track and field operations.

