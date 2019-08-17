BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended L.A. Dodgers LHP Julio Urías 20 games under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Billy Hamilton for assignment. Recalled OF Brett Phillips from Omaha (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Wes Parsons for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed INF/OF Tyler Austin to a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Removed WR Marqise Lee from the PUP list. Released QB Tanner Lee. Signed RB Elijah Hood.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Jordan Lasley. Re-signed OL Cameron Hunt.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Stacy Stanush director of cross country and track and field operations.
