BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Chris Woodward manager.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined Patriots WR Julian Edelman $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness penalty; Giants S Sean Chandler was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness; Raiders LB Kyle Wilber also was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness; Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell, $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct; Ravens DL Brandon Williams, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness; Eagles LB D.J. Alexander, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness; Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook, $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct; Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, $10,026 for a crack-back block; Broncos DE Derek Wolfe, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness; Cardinals LB Haason Reddick, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and Redskins LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, $10,026 for a chop block.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Sam Bradford. Placed OL John Wetzel on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Kyle Long on injured reserve. Signed RB Taquan Mizzell from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Andy Jones from the PUP list. Waived CB Cre'Von LeBlanc.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Drew Kaser.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Chad Beebe. Waived OT Storm Norton.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL James Ferentz.
Canadian Football League
TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Fired coach Marc Trestman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.