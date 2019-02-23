Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Ervin Santana and OF Preston Tucker on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Tyler Clippard to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed OF Jose Martinez to a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston G James Harden $25,000 for public criticism of officiating.

GOLF

USGA — Elected Mark Newell president.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated C Jordan Staal from injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Traded D Connor Garrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for D Ben Lovejoy. Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

