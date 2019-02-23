BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Ervin Santana and OF Preston Tucker on minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Tyler Clippard to a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed OF Jose Martinez to a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Houston G James Harden $25,000 for public criticism of officiating.
GOLF
USGA — Elected Mark Newell president.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated C Jordan Staal from injured reserve.
DALLAS STARS — Traded D Connor Garrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for D Ben Lovejoy. Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.