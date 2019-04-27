Clip art sports

BASEBALL

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Traded F Chiney Ogwumike to Los Angeles for a 2020 first-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Traded LB Dekoda Watson and its 2019 sixth-round (No. 212) draft pick to Denver for the Broncos' 2019 fifth-round (No. 148) pick.

