BASEBALL
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
CONNECTICUT SUN — Traded F Chiney Ogwumike to Los Angeles for a 2020 first-round draft pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Traded LB Dekoda Watson and its 2019 sixth-round (No. 212) draft pick to Denver for the Broncos' 2019 fifth-round (No. 148) pick.
