FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Freddie Kitchens coach.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock to a reserve/futures contract.

COLLEGE

MIAMI — Named Eric Hickson running backs coach and Butch Barry offensive line coach.

