BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Brooks Pounders to the N.Y. Mets for cash.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Cody Allen for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OFs Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for rehab assignments.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded INF Adrian Rondon to the L.A. Angels for cash.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day IL.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Bought out the final two years of D Dion Phaneuf's contract.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named John Bargfeldt softball pitching coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.