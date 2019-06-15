Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Brooks Pounders to the N.Y. Mets for cash.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Cody Allen for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Zack Littell from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OFs Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for rehab assignments.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded INF Adrian Rondon to the L.A. Angels for cash.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Bought out the final two years of D Dion Phaneuf's contract.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named John Bargfeldt softball pitching coach.

