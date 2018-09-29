BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Tampa Bay RHP Andrew Kittredge three games and N.Y. Yankees LHP CC Sabathia five games for their actions during Thursday's game.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Eric Lee from the practice squad. Waived OL Andrew Donnal.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Muhammad Wilkerson on injured reserve. Signed CB Tony Brown from the practice squad and DL Deon Simon to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad.
