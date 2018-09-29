Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Tampa Bay RHP Andrew Kittredge three games and N.Y. Yankees LHP CC Sabathia five games for their actions during Thursday's game.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Eric Lee from the practice squad. Waived OL Andrew Donnal.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Muhammad Wilkerson on injured reserve. Signed CB Tony Brown from the practice squad and DL Deon Simon to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad.

