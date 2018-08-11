Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets LB Kevin Pierre-Louis for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Removed DE Dante Fowler from the physically unable to perform list. Signed CB Kenneth Acker and CB Bryce Canady. Waived CB Dexter McDougle and CB Charlie Miller.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Dillon Gordon on injured reserve. Signed OL Alex Officer.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed Cb Kevin Peterson on injured reserve. Signed DT Lord Hyeamang.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Kristjan Sokoli on injured reserve. Re-signed DB Mike Jones.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CBs Joseph Este and Jarell Carter. Agreed to terms with DBs Kenneth Durden and Trey Caldwell.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured FB Elijah Wellman. Placed TE Manasseh Garner and RB Derrius Guice on injured reserve. Signed TE J.P. Holtz, LB Jeff Knox and DL Jalen Wilkerson.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Places football coach DJ Durkin on leave while school investigates bullying allegations.

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI — Suspended QB Kwadra Griggs indefinitely.

