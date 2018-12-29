FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined New England WR Julian Edelman $63,504; Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield $10,026; New York Jets coach Todd Bowles $25,000; Houston DE Jadeveon Clowney $40,110; Jets DL Leonard Williams $43,449; Jets RB Trenton Cannon and CB Darryl Roberts $26,739 each; Arizona S Tre Boston $26,739; Jacksonville LB Telvin Smith $10,026 and Jacksonville DE Yannick Ngakoue $26,739; Philadelphia S Tre Sullivan $26,739; Dallas DE Randy Gregory $20,054; Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan and Washington CB Josh Norman $10,026 each for actions during or after games last week.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived QB Tyler Bray. Activated OL Kyle Long from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Jawill Davis on injured reserve. Signed WR Alonzo Russell from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Morris Claiborne and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve. Signed CB Brandon Bryant, WR J.J. Jones and DT Destiny Vaeao from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE J.P. Holtz from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Montreal F Phillip Danault $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida D Aaron Ekblad.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Placed F Jordan Eberle on injured reserve.
COLLEGE
AUBURN — CB Jamel Dean will enter the NFL draft.
MEMPHIS — Named Adam Fuller defensive coordinator.
