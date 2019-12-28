BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shun Yamaguchi on a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Oklahoma City G Dennis Schröder $25,000 for intentionally making contact with a game official.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Darrell Daniels on IR. Signed QB Drew Anderson from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tony Brown. Signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE Joel Heath. Signed P Bryan Anger and LB Whitney Mercilus to contract extensions and OT Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Michael Ola and S DeShawn Shead. Signed FB Ricky Ortiz. Signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Scott Simonson on IR. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed Gs Tom Compton and Alex Lewis on IR. Signed OL Ben Braden from the practice squad. Claimed TE Ross Travis off waivers from Indianapolis.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Jullian Taylor on IR. Signed DL Kevin Givens from the practice squad.
