BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shun Yamaguchi on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Oklahoma City G Dennis Schröder $25,000 for intentionally making contact with a game official.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Darrell Daniels on IR. Signed QB Drew Anderson from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tony Brown. Signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE Joel Heath. Signed P Bryan Anger and LB Whitney Mercilus to contract extensions and OT Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Michael Ola and S DeShawn Shead. Signed FB Ricky Ortiz. Signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Scott Simonson on IR. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed Gs Tom Compton and Alex Lewis on IR. Signed OL Ben Braden from the practice squad. Claimed TE Ross Travis off waivers from Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Jullian Taylor on IR. Signed DL Kevin Givens from the practice squad.

