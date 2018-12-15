BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded 1B Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox for OF Alex Call.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Bour on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Indiana C/F Myles Turner $15,000 for making an inappropriate gesture toward the spectator stands.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Suspended F Patrick Berglund indefinitely for failing to report.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Robert Bortuzzo to a three-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
COLORADO — Named Jay Johnson offensive coordinator and Tyson Summers defensive coordinator.
