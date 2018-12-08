Try 1 month for 99¢
FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Da'Mari Scott from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Pharaoh Brown on injured reserve. Activated DB Terrance Mitchell from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Raven Greene on injured reserve. Signed OL Adam Pankey from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed general manager Bob Murray to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Placed F Bobby Ryan on injured reserve.

