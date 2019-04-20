Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated DH Hanley Ramirez for assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Fired hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo. Named Jeff Livesey interim hitting coach. Promoted minor league hitting coordinator Eric Duncan to assistant hitting coach.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Eric González on the 60-day IL and OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Martin Pospisil to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — Sophomore F Nicolas Claxton declared for the NBA draft.

