BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated DH Hanley Ramirez for assignment.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Fired hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo. Named Jeff Livesey interim hitting coach. Promoted minor league hitting coordinator Eric Duncan to assistant hitting coach.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jacob deGrom on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Eric González on the 60-day IL and OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Martin Pospisil to a three-year, entry-level contract.
COLLEGE
GEORGIA — Sophomore F Nicolas Claxton declared for the NBA draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.