Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP David Hale from the 60-day IL. Transferred OF Aaron Hicks to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Reached a seven-year collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Referees Association.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DT Frank Herron from the practice squad. Signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Ryan Lewis. Signed WR Ashton Dulin from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Nate Meadors. Signed WR Davion Davis from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released LB L.J. Fort. Agreed to terms with CB Orlando Scandrick.

