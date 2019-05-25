BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Welington Castillo on 7-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day IL
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Fernando Rodney for assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Tim Collins and RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP James Norwood and OF Mark Zagunis to Iowa.
