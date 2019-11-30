FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Sherrick McManis and TE Adam Shaheen on IR. Signed OL Corey Levin and TE Eric Saubert.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Mason Schreck from the practice squad. Waived OT Andre Smith.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Drew Lock from IR. Waived QB Brett Rypien.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Jeff Driskel on IR. Signed QB Kyle Sloter from Arizona's practice squad. Signed QB Joe Callahan to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed NT Eddie Vanderdoes from the practice squad. Placed G-OT Tytus Howard on IR.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated LB Jake Ryan from the reserve/NFI list. Waived RB Tyler Ervin.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated Ss Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from IR. Signed WR Jalen Guyton from the practice squad. Waived DT T.Y. McGill and S Shalom Luani. Placed WR Geremy Davis on IR.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Montre Hartage from the practice squad. Waived CB Xavier Crawford.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LS Zak DeOssie on IR. Signed LS Colin Holba from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Vili Saarijarvi from Detroit for G Eric Comrie.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Kevin Rooney from injured reserve.
COLLEGE
MISSOURI — Fired football coach Barry Odom.
