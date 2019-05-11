BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Martín Pérez on the paternity list.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Edwin Jackson from Oakland for cash considerations.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Xavier Cedeño off of the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Allen Webster on the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Chris Stratton from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.
COLLEGE
UCONN — Announced women's junior basketball G Evina Westbrook has transferred from Tennessee.
