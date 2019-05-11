Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Martín Pérez on the paternity list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Edwin Jackson from Oakland for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Xavier Cedeño off of the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Allen Webster on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Chris Stratton from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

COLLEGE

UCONN — Announced women's junior basketball G Evina Westbrook has transferred from Tennessee.

