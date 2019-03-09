BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Rob Scahill. Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Jen-Ho Tseng to Iowa (PCL) and RHP Oscar De La Cruz and LHP Justin Steele to Tennessee (SL). Assigned RHPs Craig Brooks, Carlos Ramirez, Colin Rea and Duncan Robinson; LHPs Alberto Baldonado and Ian Clarkin; OFs Charcer Burks, Jacob Hannemann and Evan Marzilli; and C Ian Rice to their minor league camp.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Oklahoma City Thunder F Paul George $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with TE Dwayne Allen on a two-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Anaheim F Nick Ritchie $4,121.86 for cross-checking.
COLLEGE
TEXAS — Fired development officer Vince Young.
