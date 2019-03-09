Try 3 months for $3
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Rob Scahill. Optioned RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Jen-Ho Tseng to Iowa (PCL) and RHP Oscar De La Cruz and LHP Justin Steele to Tennessee (SL). Assigned RHPs Craig Brooks, Carlos Ramirez, Colin Rea and Duncan Robinson; LHPs Alberto Baldonado and Ian Clarkin; OFs Charcer Burks, Jacob Hannemann and Evan Marzilli; and C Ian Rice to their minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Oklahoma City Thunder F Paul George $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with TE Dwayne Allen on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Anaheim F Nick Ritchie $4,121.86 for cross-checking.

COLLEGE

TEXAS — Fired development officer Vince Young.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments