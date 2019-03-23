Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed C Pedro Severino off waivers from Washington.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Sale on a five-year contract for 2020-24.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Mike Tauchman from Colorado for LHP Phillip Diehl.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of RHP Jason Hammel.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Paul Goldschmidt on a five-year contract for 2020-24.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Michael Reed from Minnesota for OF John Andreoli and cash considerations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin.

