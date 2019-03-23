BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed C Pedro Severino off waivers from Washington.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Sale on a five-year contract for 2020-24.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Mike Tauchman from Colorado for LHP Phillip Diehl.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of RHP Jason Hammel.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Paul Goldschmidt on a five-year contract for 2020-24.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Michael Reed from Minnesota for OF John Andreoli and cash considerations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.