BASEBALL

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Charlie Morton on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined New Jersey coach Kenny Atkinson $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Fined Seattle LB Bobby Wagner for a facemask penalty and Houston DE Jadeveon Clowney and Arizona DE Chandler Jones for roughing-the-passer penalties. Each was fined $20,054. Fined Seattle CB Justin Coleman and Cleveland LB Jamie Collins $26,739 each for unnecessary roughness penalties. Fined New Orleans DE Marcus Davenport $20,054 for roughing the passer penalty. Fined Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith and RB Kenneth Dixon; Denver CB Jamar Taylor; Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway; L.A. Rams CB Marcus Peters; and Carolina G Andrus Peat $10,026 each for unnecessary roughness penalties.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Bruce Ellington and S Charles Washington on injured reserve. Signed WR Chris Lacy and CB Dee Virgin from the practice squad. Signed WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Will Redmond on injured reserve. Signed RB Lavon Coleman from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Kayvon Webster from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OT Jermey Parnell and S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Signed CB Breon Borders and OL Brandon Thomas from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Ted Ginn Jr. from injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Dion Phaneuf on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 11. Activated F Ilya Kovalchuk from injured reserve.

