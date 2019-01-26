BASEBALL
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed OF A.J. Pollock to a four-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Minnesota F Taj Gibson $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture towards a game official.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined L.A. Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans WR Tommylee Lewis during the NFC championship game.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Todd Downing tight ends coach.
COLLEGE
BUFFALO — Promoted Scott Smith to associate head volleyball coach.
