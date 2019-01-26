Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed OF A.J. Pollock to a four-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Minnesota F Taj Gibson $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture towards a game official.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Fined L.A. Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans WR Tommylee Lewis during the NFC championship game.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed OL Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Todd Downing tight ends coach.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Promoted Scott Smith to associate head volleyball coach.

