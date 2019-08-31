BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 1B-OF Jake Bauers from Columbus (IL). Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Keston Hiura on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Devin Williams to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled OF Ben Gamel and 3B Travis Shaw from San Antonio.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Bryant.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released RB LeSean McCoy.
CHICAGO BEARS — waived TE Ian Bunting, DE Jonathan Bullard, WR Marvin Hall, WR Thomas Ives, WR Ish Hyman and DB Stephen Denmark.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Green Bay for G Justin McCray and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived K Sam Ficken.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Cody Thompson and CB Herb Miller.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released QB Jake Rudock.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired C Russell Bodine from Buffalo for and undisclosed draft pick. Terms of the trades were not announced.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Terrell Sinkfield, Jr.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Acquired OT Jerald Hawkins and 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Pittsburgh for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived Parker Hesse, CB D'Andre Payne. Traded WR Taywan Taylor to Cleveland for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.