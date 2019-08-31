Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 1B-OF Jake Bauers from Columbus (IL). Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Keston Hiura on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Devin Williams to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled OF Ben Gamel and 3B Travis Shaw from San Antonio.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with K Matt Bryant.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released RB LeSean McCoy.

CHICAGO BEARS — waived TE Ian Bunting, DE Jonathan Bullard, WR Marvin Hall, WR Thomas Ives, WR Ish Hyman and DB Stephen Denmark.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded an undisclosed 2020 draft pick to Green Bay for G Justin McCray and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived K Sam Ficken.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Cody Thompson and CB Herb Miller.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released QB Jake Rudock.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired C Russell Bodine from Buffalo for and undisclosed draft pick. Terms of the trades were not announced.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Terrell Sinkfield, Jr.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Acquired OT Jerald Hawkins and 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Pittsburgh for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived Parker Hesse, CB D'Andre Payne. Traded WR Taywan Taylor to Cleveland for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments