BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Nick Goody.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Jharel Cotton to the Chicago Cubs for cash.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released 3B Matt Duffy.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $5,000 for violating the league's anti-flopping rules for the second time and L.A. Lakers G Rajon Rondo $35,000 for making unsportsmanlike physical contact, verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon ejection.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Sean Harlow. Signed DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Isaac Nauta from the practice squad and OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Cole Madison on IR.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived S Jonathan Owens. Placed LB Dylan Cole on IR. Signed DE Joel Heath and WR Steven Mitchell Jr.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Marcus Simms from IR.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR/RB Valentine Holmes from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Patrick Morris from the practice squad and TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Ed Dickson on IR. Signed TE Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.