Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Nick Goody.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Jharel Cotton to the Chicago Cubs for cash.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released 3B Matt Duffy.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $5,000 for violating the league's anti-flopping rules for the second time and L.A. Lakers G Rajon Rondo $35,000 for making unsportsmanlike physical contact, verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon ejection.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Sean Harlow. Signed DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Isaac Nauta from the practice squad and OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Cole Madison on IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived S Jonathan Owens. Placed LB Dylan Cole on IR. Signed DE Joel Heath and WR Steven Mitchell Jr.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Marcus Simms from IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR/RB Valentine Holmes from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Patrick Morris from the practice squad and TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Ed Dickson on IR. Signed TE Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments