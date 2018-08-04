Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP George Kontos to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Matt Magill on paternity leave.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF Giovanny Urshela to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Dexter Fowler on the 10-day DL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Jack Allen. Signed OL Kaleb Johnson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin, OL Cory Helms and WR Kayaune Ross.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Dom Williams. Signed WR Brian Brown.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB James Hearns off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived PK Giorgio Tavecchio. Signed PK Mike Nugent.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with Ss Kenny Vaccaro and Jason Thompson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Agreed to terms with G John Gibson on an eight-year contract extension.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed F William Karlson to a one-year contract.

