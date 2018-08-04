BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP George Kontos to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Matt Magill on paternity leave.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF Giovanny Urshela to the N.Y. Yankees for cash.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day DL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Dexter Fowler on the 10-day DL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Jack Allen. Signed OL Kaleb Johnson.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin, OL Cory Helms and WR Kayaune Ross.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Dom Williams. Signed WR Brian Brown.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB James Hearns off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived PK Giorgio Tavecchio. Signed PK Mike Nugent.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with Ss Kenny Vaccaro and Jason Thompson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Agreed to terms with G John Gibson on an eight-year contract extension.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed F William Karlson to a one-year contract.
