BASEBALL
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Andy Green. Named Rod Barajas interim manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. Released OL Jeremy Vujnovich.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Willie Harvey from the practice squad. Placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR. Re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Released WR Chris Lacy. Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G-OT Adam Pankey from the Tennessee practice squad. Placed G Lane Taylor on IR.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad.
