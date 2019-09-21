Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Andy Green. Named Rod Barajas interim manager.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. Released OL Jeremy Vujnovich.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Willie Harvey from the practice squad. Placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR. Re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Released WR Chris Lacy. Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G-OT Adam Pankey from the Tennessee practice squad. Placed G Lane Taylor on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed FB Jakob Johnson from the practice squad.

