BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jorge Alcala from Rochester (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Waived CB Mark Fields. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov three games for inappropriate conduct.
