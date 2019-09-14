Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jorge Alcala from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Waived CB Mark Fields. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov three games for inappropriate conduct.

